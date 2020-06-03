James Cameron to quarantine for two weeks before he resumes work on Avatar sequel

Director-Producer duo James Cameron and Jon Landau to self-quarantine for two weeks after returning to New Zealand in a 13-hour long flight before they resume work on Avatar sequel.

Director James Cameron has returned to New Zealand after a 13-hour long direct flight with producer Jon Landau and the director-producer duo plans on quarantining for two weeks before resuming work on Avatar sequel. The 65-year-old fame is most famous for his 2009 film Avatar which is one of the highest-grossing films of the decade. The film follows the story of Jake, who becomes paraplegic and replaces his twin on the Na' vi inhabited Pandora for a corporate mission. After the natives accept him as one of their own, he advances towards his mission in the foreign land.

Avatar was a rage back in 2009 and fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel. Last month it was announced that production for the sequel of Avatar movie would resume in early June since New Zealand had approved new health and safety production protocols. Both, James Cameron and Jon Landau have recently returned to New York and are all set to begin work for Avatar after completing their 14-days quarantine. "Our 14-day government-supervised self-isolation now begins," Jon Landau wrote on his social media handle a day ago.

The movie mogul also shared a picture of himself and James Cameron wearing face shields and masks. The Avatar sequel is slated for December 2021 release with three more installments to follow in 2023, 2025 and 2027. The production will soon begin in New Zealand after the director-producer duo completes their government-supervised quarantine. New Zealand has been praised for its efficient handling of the Coronavirus pandemic. Having a population of 4.8 million, the country has reported only 1,504 positive cases and 22 deaths.

Credits :Getty images

