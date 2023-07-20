James Cameron recalls warning about AI in 1984; says it can’t write good scripts

James Cameron, the celebrated Hollywood director is unarguably one of the most sought-after talents in the world cinema. The master craftsman, who is well-known for his exceptional making style and technical excellence, is currently busy making the next installment celebrated Avatar movie franchise. Meanwhile, in a recent chat with CTV News, James Cameron opened up about the influence of AI in the film industry, amid the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. Interestingly, the famous filmmaker confirmed that he will never use AI in the writing of his films.

James Cameron recalls warning about AI in 1984

Interestingly, in his chat with CTV News, James Cameron recalled warning about the new yet threatening changes artificial intelligence can bring into this world in 1984, with his celebrated film Terminator. "I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don’t build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it’ll escalate," stated the director.

"You could imagine an AI in a combat theatre, the whole thing just being fought by the computers at a speed humans can no longer intercede, and you have no ability to de-escalate. I warned you guys in 1984! And you didn’t listen," added Cameron, referring to his 1984-released Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer.

James Cameron says AI can't write good scripts

The Avatar: The Way of Water director firmly believes that AI cannot replace writers in films, as it can't write good scripts. "I just don’t personally believe that a disembodied mind that’s just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said — about the life, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality, and just put it all together into a word salad and then regurgitate it," explained James Cameron.

"I don’t believe AI is ever going to have something that is going to move an audience. You have to be human to write that. I don’t know anyone that is even thinking about having AI write a screenplay," added the Titanic director. "Let’s wait another 20 years. And, if an AI wins an Oscar for best screenplay, I think we have got to take them seriously," remarked James Cameron who clearly has no plans to use AI for the writing of his films.

ALSO READ: James Cameron opens up about missing Titan sub; Says it's very similar tragedy at the exact same site