James Cameron reveals he is disappointed with the delay of the film 'Avatar'

Filmmaker James Cameron is disappointed with the delay in release of his much-awaited sequels in the Avatar franchise, by a year.

Cameron, of course, has promised that the wait will be worth it, saying that the sequels "will deliver" to the expectations. Cameron's long-delayed sequels to "Avatar" will now premiere every other December, starting 2022. The release dates are: "Avatar 2" on December 16, 2022, "Avatar 3" on December 20, 2024, "Avatar 4" on December 18, 2026 and "Avatar 5" on December 22, 2028. The second "Avatar" installment, which was originally planned to open in 2014, will debut 13 years after the release of the first film.

Cameron took to Instagram via the official Avatar account to address the delay in release amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, reports deadline.com. He started off by saying "I see you" in Na'vi, the official language of Pandora. He went on to say that they are currently filming in New Zealand, but the pandemic is preventing them to do virtual production work on their stages in Los Angeles. "That work is just as critical to films as the live action work," he said. Cameron went on to say that the first "Avatar" sequel was on track for a December 2021 release date prior to the pandemic. The virus crisis has impacted the schedule and they will no longer be able to make that date. "There is no one more disappointed about this delay than me. But I am buoyed by the incredible performances of our cast and the extraordinary work that Weta Digital is doing bringing the world of Pandora and the characters of the film to life," he said. He thanked Disney Studios for their support and thanked fans. "Most of all, I am grateful to you, our fans, for your support over the years and I promise that what we bring to cinemas will deliver," he added. Cameron appropriately ended by saying "thank you" in Na'vi.

It is being believed that "Avatar 2" takes place 12 years after the events of the first movie. It follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as he roams the planet of Pandora with the new family he has with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). The first "Avatar" film was a huge success upon release in 2009, becoming the highest-grossing blockbuster of all time. Its worldwide record was broken last year by "Avengers: Endgame".

