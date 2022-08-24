James Cameron’s Avatar returns to Indian theatres in 4K before Avatar: The Way of Water's release

The magic is back again! As the highly anticipated sequel of the biggest movie in Box Office history Avatar inches closer to its release, the film producers have decided to celebrate the oncoming brilliance of Avatar: The Way of Water with a re-release of the first instalment in theatres. The film is set to return to theatres on September 23rd in stunning 4K HDR.

Directed and written by James Cameron, a new trailer for the film was also released for the ones who have yet to see the iconic film. The film was first released in 2009 and soon took over the world. Fans lauded the film for not just the storyline and the actors but also the immaculate animation of the series. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Jake, who is paraplegic, replaces his twin on the Na'vi inhabited Pandora for a corporate mission. After the natives accept him as one of their own, he must decide where his loyalties lie."

The re-release will be followed up by the premiere of the much-awaited sequel on December 16 which is set to focus on the main protagonists of the franchise Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana who play Jake Sully and Na’vi Neytiri in the film. The plot will circle around the two characters, their families and the extent to which the two decide to go for the safety of their world. Alongside, the two main leads, the stellar cast also includes Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Sigourney Weaver and more.

Check out the new trailer for Avatar below:

