James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels to cost a whopping 1 Billion dollars to producers

The highly anticipated sequels of Avatars will reportedly cost the producers a whopping 1 Billion dollars. Yes, you heard it right. Avatar will have four sequels stating with Avatar 2 and goes up to Avatar 5. The news reports about the sequels suggest that these four films will cost one billion dollars. Now, the latest news update about the shooting of these sequels suggests that the filming work will kick start again in New Zealand. The production and shooting work in New Zealand has got a green signal and now the filmmakers will be starting their work soon.

Each of these Avatar sequels will cost roughly 250 million dollars, which is a massive budget. The Hollywood flick Avatar was once the highest-grossing film across the global box office until MCU released its film called Avengers: Endgame. This Russo Brothers film dethroned James Cameron's Avatar to grab the numero uno spot at the box office. Now, with four Avatar sequels, the fans and film audiences are hoping that one of these films will surely grab the number one spot back, by leaving behind Avengers: Endgames global box office collections.

The Twitter handle of Avatar film had shared some intriguing pictures from the sets of the upcoming sequels and this has got the fans and film audiences very curious about the sequels. According to media reports, Avatar 2 will hit the big screen on December 17, 2021. The remaining sequels will hit the theatres on the following dates: December 22, 2023, December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027.

