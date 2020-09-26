James Cameron states shooting of Avatar 2 is completed; Says third part is 95 per cent done

The news reports state that James Cameron spoke to actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. During his conversation the filmmaker also stated that principal photography of Avatar 2 is also completed.

As per the latest news reports, director James Cameron has stated that the upcoming film Avatar 2 is completed with respect to its filming. The news reports state that James Cameron spoke to actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. During his conversation the well known filmmaker also stated that principal photography of the much awaited Avatar 2 is also completed. The news report further goes on to add that once the film Avatar 2 is out, the cast and crew will start work on Avatar 3.

The director James Cameron who is known across the globe for his brilliant direction skills, stated while talking to Arnold Schwarzenegger that 95 percent of Avatar 3 is also done. This news brings much joy to the fans and film audiences who loved the first film from the Avatar franchise. The filmmaker further goes on to add that four and a half months of production was lost due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The director also states that the film release was pushed to December of 2022. But, the moment Avatar 2 is out, the cast and crew of Avatar 3 will begin their work to finish that part.

The fans and followers of the Avatar franchise, are eagerly looking forward to the film Avatar 2 and Avatar 3. The first film was the highest grossing film on worldwide box office, till Avengers: Endgame stole the top spot. Now, the fans are hoping that the upcoming Avatar films cross the benchmark which was set by the first Avatar film.

