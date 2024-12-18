James Cameron, Zoe Saldana Call Out Academy Awards Not Recognizing CGI Acting; Details Inside

It is no big news that the Academy Awards has its own conditions and criteria while considering its nominations. However, recently a few Hollywood celebrities have come forth to address their disappointment over how the Oscars does not include motion capture, even when the actors have delivered their best performances on screen.

According to a recent report by The Independent, Zoe Saldana spoke about her character of Neytiri in the highly acclaimed sci-fi film franchise, Avatar.

The actress who recently dropped jaws with her acting skills in Emilia Perez stated, “It is quite deflating when you give 120% of yourself into something. I mean, not winning is ok, not being nominated is ok, but when you’re overlooked and then minimized and completely disregarded..."

She even challenged those who claim her acting in the James Cameron movie series is the outcome of plain CGI and not her skills. The Colombiana actress went on to mention that she is aware of the difference between CGI and what she did on the set, also asking herself if she does those movies “so others can give me approval? Or is it because I don’t want to do anything else?”

Even the filmmaker, Cameron, stated to Variety that Saldana happens to be a brilliant actor who can switch from being regal to having a “ferocious” personality in two nanoseconds.

The director of Titanic even mentioned that in his vast experience of working with Academy Award-winning actors, Zoe Saldana is nothing less than them, expressing his distress over the Oscars for not counting her in their nominations.

Meanwhile, Andy Serkis also mentioned that he is still hopeful that the Oscars will recognize CGI acting as well as the voice-over performances delivered by highly talented personalities in Hollywood.

Per ScreenCrush, Serkis had stated that emails have been written to the acting branch asking the prestigious awards to “acknowledge performance in the broadest sense.”

Andy Serkis is the actor behind the grand representation of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and Caesar in Planet of the Apes.

