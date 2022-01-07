James Corden cancels his show for 'few days' as he tests positive for COVID-19, says 'I feel completely fine'

On Thursday, James Corden took to Instagram to announce that he had tested positive for the breakthrough COVID-19 virus. "I just tested positive for COVID 19," said The Late Late Show host, 43. "I'm fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine."

Check out his post here:

Corden stated that his CBS show "will be off the air for the next few days" while he is quarantined. He completed the post and wrote, "Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x." Corden's statement comes after a number of his fellow late-night broadcasters, including The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers, confirmed they had tested positive for COVID-19. Meyers, 48, stated, like Corden, that his NBC show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, will be cancelled for the rest of the week. His programme is set to resume remotely on Monday.

Meanwhile, Fallon shared a selfie of himself sitting in a testing room on Instagram on Monday, detailing his health fight.'Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid,' Fallon said. 'I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. He further wrote, "Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job."

As per Daily Mail, The Late Late Show is filmed in Los Angeles, which saw a record 37,215 new cases recorded by Los Angeles County officials on Thursday.

