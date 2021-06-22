James Corden defends Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s move to LA; Says none of it was easy for him

James Corden recently jumped to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s defence amid media scrutiny that has followed them since their exit from the UK and royal family.

James Corden recently came to Prince Harry’s defence after the media’s constant comments about his decision to leave the royal family. If you didn’t know, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and now Lilibet have been the centre of the media storm ever since January 2020 when they decided to step down as senior royals. Now, British TV host and actor Corden is speaking up to voice his support for the Duke’s decision to leave the UK to start a life stateside.

During a chat with Howard Stern on US Radio Show, the TV personality was asked about Harry's decision to leave the UK, James said: "I cannot imagine any of it is easy. "But I do not think any person in such a position in his life is easy. I have never really spoken about it to him in depth."

The TV star went on to admit that he felt as though Harry would be going through a tough time after stepping away from his Royal duties. But he insisted that the "real" Harry was the happy and jokey character that joined him for a chat on top of an open-top bus for The Late Late Show. He continued: "The Harry you saw on the clip we did on the open-top bus, that to me is a great reflection of the person I know."

In other news, Prince Harry is due to return to the UK any day now in preparation for his late mother, Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. The family will unveil a statue in teh honour of the late princess.

