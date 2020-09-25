  1. Home
James Corden DENIES rumours of replacing Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show post toxic work culture drama

James Corden recently addressed rumours of taking over The Ellen DeGeneres Show amidst her recent controversy, scroll down to read what he said.
British talk show host James Corden is finally addressing the rumours that he was in talks to possibly replace Ellen DeGeneres amid her summer of controversy at her talk show. “Genuinely, I have no idea where that even came from,” James said during his latest episode of The Late Late Show.  “I think somebody started a rumour somewhere and someone jumped on the thing. There is absolutely no truth in that story at all.”

 

“Zero. As far as considering it, I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for, like, 18 years. It’s not true. And I think when the day comes to end this show, [it] will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day. So, no I wouldn’t.” A source later revealed that James was never actually in talks to replace Ellen.

 

In case you missed it, Ellen DeGeneres kicked off season 18 by discussing the summer controversy with her audience and staff members. A source spoke to People magazine about DeGeneres' opening monologue and revealed that "She didn't hold anything back." "It was poignant and funny and very much a candid take on what happened over the summer. She understands her audience wants to hear from her and is looking forward to talking directly to them on Monday."

 

Leading up to the premiere, the source says DeGeneres was "connecting with the staff over Zoom" and "knows that it's on her to make sure everyone feels like they're being heard and valued." Then, on the day the season 18 premiere was filmed, DeGeneres was supported by her wife Portia de Rossi and the crew applauded when the host walked off the set, according to the source, who says: "It was an emotional moment for everyone; she thanked everyone."

 

 

