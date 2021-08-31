James Corden dresses as a rat & does hip thrusts on LA streets with Camila Cabello; Sends Twitter into FRENZY

James Corden recently took to the streets of LA to promote his upcoming new film Cinderella with Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and more. The talk show host and British actor stepped out dressed as a mouse as he hip-thrusted on the streets of LA. The Late Late Show host along with his Cinderella co-stars--Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel—performed to Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" as they donned elaborate costumes that perfectly coincided with their characters in the film. This is why James dressed as a mouse for the special occasion.

Even though all the stars were dressed in their costumes, James dressed as a rat generated some buzz on Twitter! So much so that a video where James is hip thrusting even went viral online. Many took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the footage that captured James' dance moves. And while some found the moment light-hearted and fun, others were triggered by the group's traffic-stopping stunt.

"Imagine having to explain to your boss that you're going to be late to work because James Corden dressed in a rat suit was thrusting at cars in the middle of traffic?????" one Twitter user shared, with another adding similar sentiments: "'Sorry I was 3 hours late to work. James Corden was dry humping the air in a rat costume on the street and held up traffic.'"

Another person quipped, "I was taking my son to the ER when James Corden stopped traffic. RIP my boy." One said: “I honestly don't know how I'd handle James Corden dancing in front of my car.” Another added: "we need to stop messing around and have another lockdown. the risk is simply too high of getting caught in a james corden flash mob."

