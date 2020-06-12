James Corden has the SWEETEST words to say about BTS and the ARMY: They are only about doing something good

James Corden was all praise for BTS and their fandom, identified as the ARMY, ahead of the Bangtan Boys' 7th anniversary.

It is no secret that James Corden identified the power-house that BTS was and brought them to the spotlight, introduced to numerous non-ARMY members through his The Late Late Show. Ever since Corden has been batting for the Bangtan Boys and like the adorable Papa Mochi that he is, watched RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook grow bigger and stronger. With BTS and their fandom preparing for Bang Bang Con this weekend, to celebrate the band's 7th anniversary, Corden gushed about the boys and their fans.

Speaking to Vogue UK, as part of a detailed feature on the band, Corden said he was mighty impressed with BTS' work ethics. "They’re always so full of respect, not only for the environment they’re working in at that moment in time but also, and most importantly, for each other. Watching them grow from their first appearance on our show to where they are now has been jaw-dropping. As a group, they remain so dignified, so full of joy, that it drips down to everyone around them," he told the international outlet.

He did not stop at the boys. Corden also gushed about BTS' supportive fandom, aka ARMY. Recently, the fandom began the "Match a Million" movement, in an attempt to donate $1 million towards the Black Lives Matter movement, after the Bangtan Boys contributed a million dollars towards the movement.

Speaking about the fandom, Corden said, "Particularly their fans, who are the most incredible collection of young people. It’s clear that they are only about doing something good, being good people, keeping the whole thing in this bubble of positivity. And that in itself is the rarest of experiences in today’s day and age.”

No wonder, BTS is bulletproof!

He showed his love and support towards the fandom's movement and thanked them for their gesture by releasing unseen footage from BTS' Carpool Karaoke aired earlier this year. Check it out here: BTS adds a twist to Baby Shark in an UNSEEN Carpool Karaoke video James Corden shared to thank ARMY donations

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Vogue UK

Share your comment ×