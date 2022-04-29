James Corden opens up about the reason behind his exit from the Late Late Show

Following his announcement to leave the Late Late Show, James Corden is opening up about his decision to quit the show after 8 years. The talk show host is getting ready to exit the show in the summer of 2023 and expressed his remorse, "It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show."

During his chat with Deadline, via Us Weekly, Corden elaborated on the reason behind his sudden departure, "There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do." He hinted at his future plans and shared, "I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it." However, the native English show host is still unsure if he and his family will move back to Britain as he noted, "It’s something we think about and we talk about a lot, but we haven’t really made a decision on that yet. That’s the life side of things which we’ll figure out."

Meanwhile, Corden admitted that he loves living in Los Angeles and added, "I love everything it’s given." He went on and mentioned how grateful he is for his life in America, "My family and I have never taken this incredible adventure for granted. Every day I drive down Sunset to work and I just think I’m from High Wycombe."

As for his exit, Corden mentioned his plans to make a memorable departure and added, "All of my greatest ambitions for what it what [the show] could be, it’s absolutely surpassed all of them. My intention is to try and go out in exactly the same way we came in, which is just going out with a bang."

