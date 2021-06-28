James Corden REACTS to backlash on his Spill Your Guts show segment being ‘anti-Asian’

James Corden recently broke his silence on claims that his Spill Your Guts segment is disrespectful, scroll down to see what he said.

British TV host James Corden, who has been called out over his "Spill Your Guts" segment, recently reacted to the budding drama. The Late Late Show host recently responded to mounting complaints over the segment, which has been featured on the show for at least five years now. If you didn’t know, the segment includes, Corden and a guest sit at a round table featuring a lineup of food items. Each takes a turn asking a juicy question while the other is faced with either answering that question or eating one of the items.

However, some have called out the segment on social media for making fun of foods that are significant to other cultures. TikTok user Kim Saira has amassed more than 2 million views to a video she posted about Corden's segment with Jimmy Kimmel from 2016, calling it "racist af." During the sit-down, the two stars reacted to items such as a 1,000-year-old egg, pig blood curd and balut, a fertilized duck egg known in Filipino food. "Wow, it all looks so terrible," Kimmel quipped. Corden added, "It's really disgusting. It's horrific."

Saira had some different words for the segment. "They're calling Asian food disgusting on live TV," she wrote in her TikTok video. "Huh. This is literally racist. This is so disrespectful wtf." A petition Saira launched—calling for changes to the food in the game or removal of the segment altogether—has since amassed more than 45,000 signatures, nearly completing its 50,000 goal.

Responding to the ongoing review on the segment, Corden said: "We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods," Corden told Howard Stern in a recent interview, per Deadline. "As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don't want to make a show to upset anybody."

