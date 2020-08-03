James Corden to replace Ellen DeGeneres amidst toxic work culture claims against her talk show: Report

According to The Sun, James Corden will be next in line to replace Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show after reports surfaced that she might be stepping away from the show.

British talk show host James Corden could be the next in line to replace Ellen DeGeneres amidst reports that she might be stepping away from her talk show in the wake of the ongoing backlash from former employees on toxic work culture claims. The Late Late Show host is “in line” to replace the Ellen DeGeneres Show host, according to The Sun on August 2.

The outlet reported that James “could be the shock winner after dozens of employees accused the Ellen of turning a blind eye to racism, bullying and sexual harassment on her hit daytime show,” and according to their alleged inside sources, James has been seen as a “long term successor” for a while.

That said, one of the executive producers on the Ellen show recently spoke out amid the allegations Ellen DeGeneres was quitting her show. Andy Lassner, one of the executive producers on the show, took to Twitter on July 30 and shared the following meme: “Me: I really think 2020 is gonna turn around and start getting better. 2020: Lol, I’m gonna make your bed the epicentre.” A fan replied to the tweet and said, “I seriously wish you well. If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations (I, personally, have stopped watching), I hope you find employment quickly.” Andy replied and said, “Nobody is going off the air.”

