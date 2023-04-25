James Corden reveals failed bear prank on Adele during final Carpool Karaoke, admits singer is 'unprankable'

The Late Late Show With James Corden and host James Corden are bidding the audience adieu and the last episode of Carpool Karaoke has just dropped. Starring Adele, the popular segment of the show aired its finale and it was a rollercoaster ride of emotion and laughter. Corden even revealed a failed prank they had decided to execute on the 34-year-old singer.

James Corden reveals failed prank on Adele

The 44-year-old host told the English songwriter about a prank he had planned on her after she had previously declared herself "unprankable" but wanted someone to make an attempt. "I set up this whole thing, if you say it out loud now it's so ridiculous, that there was a wild bear on the loose, and we'd flown this animatronic bear from Canada," he revealed.

ALSO READ: James Corden on leaving The Late Late Show after eight years: This was a part of my life

"The worst thing was, you got there early. We had the real news, we'd got Gayle King to record the news," he added. "The idea is you were being interviewed and then park rangers would fly in and you'd be like, 'Oh, my God!' Obviously, we haven't told any of your team because we don't want them to feel compromised and hide anything from you," Corden continued as throwback footage from the failed bear prank played onscreen.

"And your assistant spots this tiny camera that is hidden on a shelf, and we're all going, 'Oh, my God, no!' And he runs out, of course, and tells you, and you're like, 'I'm being spied on,'" he further revealed. Adele joined in saying, "I'm being spied on, I was like, 'Who f**king owns this house?! But we go downstairs and there's like another room I need to wait in, I go in and there's every piece of merch that has ever been created of me."

Corden, who was next door, decided to not go ahead with the prank when he saw that Adele was feeling uncomfortable. "She's unprankable, she cannot be pranked," the host proceeded to add after they finished recalling the incident. The final episode of popular late night talk show The Late Late Show With James Corden is all set to air on April 27, with Harry Styles and Will Ferrell featuring as the finale guests.

ALSO READ: The Late Late Show with James Corden: Harry Styles and Will Ferrell to be guests on last episode of talk show

"It's the last week of The Late Late Show with James Corden and his dear friend @adele surprises him with one final Carpool Karaoke commute to work. Adele takes the wheel and asks James about his memories hosting the show, Carpool Karaoke, and the significance of it ending. And the two get emotional reflecting about their friendship and the times they've been there for each other," the official description of the segment reads.