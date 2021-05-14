James Corden reveals how he lost a staggering 20 pounds following THIS transformation routine

British Icon and talk show host James Corden has recently given up 20 pounds following a rigorous transformation routine and pursuing this one thing.

The prolific Late Late Show host James Corden spoke in January about getting fitter and losing weight as he wants to be fit for his three children and wife Julia Carey. The funnyman has spoken often about his battle of the bulge and he chose to emerge victorious this time around as his New Year resolution. In February itself, Corden shared that he was down a massive 16 pounds with rigorous workouts that he admittedly hates but he made a significant change about one thing that led to his successful transformation. Sharing his biggest weight loss tip on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, James mentioned the trick to have lost a staggering 23 pounds.

“This is my tip -- and I'm not, for one minute, saying that I've cracked this -- but I've done every single diet in the world," he said. "I've done them all and what I've realized is the notion of going on a diet is wrong," Corden spoke candidly about the most revealing thing that he figured by going on this journey of fat loss. "You're not going on a diet -- you're gonna change the way you eat. And you're gonna change the way you eat forever," Corden continued. "Just see this as this is how you eat now," said Corden, who enjoys a massive fan following around the globe and is delivering medicine in the form of advice.

Further speaking, Corden said that he did not want to feel embarrassed when he is chasing his son on the soccer field and gets breathless after 3 minutes. He mentioned how his wife is the biggest support and she keeps his morale high even when he is complaining about the workouts.

Also Read| THROWBACK: When Brit icon James Corden couldn’t pick his favourite between BTS’ Jimin & Harry Styles

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×