James Corden reveals why he didn't drive during Justin Bieber's carpool karaoke

James Corden addresses rumours about Justin Bieber's carpool karaoke episode and says his eye problem was the reason he couldn't drive his car.

After endless speculations and rumours about James Corden not knowing how to drive after the actor did not drive during Justin Bieber's episode of Carpool Karaoke, James Corden has finally revealed the reason behind the same. While chatting with Joe Jonas during The Late Night Show, James Corden addressed the same and revealed that he had an eye problem during the shooting of that particular episode which is why he couldn't drive.

"I saw the rumor a while back that you didn't drive your own car. You drove your car that day," Jonas asked Corden. Apparently, a fan captured a video of James' car being pulled by a truck during the filming of his episode his Justin Bieber, which sparked the rumours of James not knowing how to drive a car. "probably 3,000 girls following you and you want to make sure you have somebody safely driving the way," Joe Jonas joked.

In his defense, James Corden said, "I have driven it for 47 of the 52, yes." "I believe you, because we were on your show a few months later. I remember you telling me that, so I can back you up again. Even though that sounds like a big lie, it's true," Joe said and continued to pull his leg.

Earlier too James Corden had cleared it out saying, "I know this looks bad. But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we're doing something where we think it might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change or if I'm drunk."

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×