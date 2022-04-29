James Corden to step down as host of The Late Late Show in 2023

James Corden is getting ready to leave The Late Late Show. The British actor's contract with CBS has been extended for another year, and he will leave before the summer of 2023. By the time he leaves, Corden will have hosted The Late Late Show for eight and a half years, which is a significant accomplishment.

“It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” Corden said as per Deadline. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.” However, in 2014, Corden secured a deal to headline The Late Late Show, which had previously been hosted by Ferguson, and the show debuted on March 23, 2015.

"We [CBS] desperately tried to keep him for longer but James only wanted to do one final year that will keep him on the show until next year,' a senior CBS source revealed as per Daily Mail. "He's been such a hit for us for so many years, we will miss him very much."

During his time on The Late Late Show, Corden created successful segments such as Carpool Karaoke, in which he drives a celebrity around and they sing together. In 2017, Carpool Karaoke was spun off into its own programme for Apple, which won an Emmy Award. It is presently in its fifth season.

