James Corden's 'Spill Your Guts' segment on his chat show labelled anti Asian; Over 12K sign petition

The petition has called James Corden to completely revamp or remove the segment 'Spill Your Guts' because it's "culturally offensive" to Asians.

James Corden is facing some serious heat! The popular chat show is being called out by netizens for being 'culturally offensive'. Turns out, a petition on change.org was started by a certain Kim Saira and aims to get 15,000 signatures. At the time of writing this article, the petition had already garnered over 12,000 signatures. The reason? Well, the petition calls James Corden to completely remove the segment 'Spill Your Guts' from his chat show The Late Late Show.

What exactly is Spill Your Guts?

In the segment, celebrities have to either some really difficult questions or "eat disgusting foods". This encourages the celebrity to instead answer. The petition has called for the segment to be completely revamped or removed because it's "culturally offensive" to Asians.

A part of the petition reads, "However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures. He's presented foods such as balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people."

The petition also cited recent hate crimes against Asians in the US. "During these segments, he's openly called these foods "really disgusting," and "horrific." In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism," the petition reads.

As steps to rectify, the petitioner has demanded that the segment be removed or changed, a formal apology and funds donated to local Asian American organizations that are working to help Asian-owned restaurants and small businesses.

Will James Corden address the issue? Guess, we can only wait and watch!

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle donates 2,000 copies of her debut book The Bench to libraries, community centers across US

Watch James Corden's Spill Your Guts segment here!

Share your comment ×