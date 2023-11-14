James Cordon announces 'This Life of Mine' on SiriusXM after end of his Late Late Night show

James Corden, widely recognized for his humor and charm as the host of The Late Late Show, is embarking on an exciting journey in his career. After his successful stint as a late-night talk show host, this multi-talented producer, actor, and television personality is ready to explore uncharted waters. James Corden is all set to make his mark on the radio waves, bringing his unique style and wit to a whole new medium. This new venture as revealed in an official press release from SiriusXM, promises to be a fresh and captivating addition to his already impressive resume.

A glimpse into “This Life of Mine with James Corden”

Set to premiere early next year, James Corden’s new radio show titled as “This Life of Mine with James Corden” promises to be a fascinating addition to his already impressive resume. This exciting development is set to be unveiled further during SiriusXM’s Next Generation Industry & Press Preview event scheduled for November 8.

The new show, as described by SiriusXM, is set to feature in-depth conversations with some of the world’s biggest stars. Corden will delve into their experiences, discussing the people, places, moments, and memories that have shaped their lives. From favorite music and movies to books and advice, the show aims to uncover the untold stories of some of the most famous public figures.

For eager fans and radio enthusiasts, the show will be available exclusively to SiriusXM subscribers through the broadcasting app as well as in-car entertainment systems.

A new chapter in Corden’s career

James Corden’s departure from The Late Late Show earlier this year marked the end of an era. The decision was fuelled in part by his desire to prioritize his family. Corden felt that future projects should not come at the expense of his children and family. This career shift represents an exciting new chapter for Corden and his fans.

James Corden’s transition to radio opens the door to a fresh and exciting phase of his career. With a unique ability to connect with audiences and a talent for engaging conversations his radio show is eagerly anticipated.

