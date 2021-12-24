James Franco on his fallout with long time collaborator Seth Rogen: It was hurtful

James Franco confessed it was 'hurtful' when Seth Rogen said that he has 'no plans to work with him in the future' after the revelations of his sexual misbehaviour came in light. During an interview as per The Independent, the 43-year-old actor said that he has come out now because he 'doesn't want Seth or my brother or anyone to have to answer for him anymore.'

On SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast, James said that he "absolutely loves Seth," with whom he collaborated on films such as Pineapple Express, This Is The End, and The Interview. For those unversed, Rogen openly distanced himself from Franco in an interview with The Times in May of this year, saying he had no intentions to work with his The Interview co-star at the moment. Rogen had said: “What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that.”

“The truth is that I have not and I do not plan to [work with Franco] right now,” Rogen added, adding that the claims against Franco have strained their friendship. However, in January 2018, five women, including four students from his acting school, accused the Oscar-nominated actor of sexual assault. Two of his accusers, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, went on to file a lawsuit against him in 2019.

Franco taught both of them at the Studio 4 school in Playhouse West, Los Angeles, which he co-founded in 2014. The school was closed in 2017.

