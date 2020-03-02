James Franco hits back at women who accused him of sexual misconduct, says allegations are 'salicious'

The Spider-Man actor said that the sexual misconduct allegations filed against him in October 2019 are false and that the two women were "attention-hungry".

Actor Franco James filed a demurrer, an objection, to claims of two women who had earlier stated that they were sexually exploited by his now-defunct acting school. The Spider-Man actor said that the allegations filed against him in October 2019 are 'salicious' in nature and that the two women were “attention-hungry,” a report by People revealed. In the court documents obtained by the portal, Franco states, "While the salacious allegations in the complaint have made great tabloid fodder, they are also false and inflammatory, legally baseless and brought improperly in the form of a class action largely to gain as much publicity as possible."

He further added, "This lawsuit is a travesty of justice and the culmination of a meritless campaign that has unfairly tarnished a decent man’s hard-earned reputation." The complainants Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal had accused Franco of "widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects." The lawsuit was not just limited to Franco but his partners Vince Jolivette and Davis Jay as well.

In his response, Franco has now said, "Ms. Tither-Kaplan had always expressed gratitude for having been given the opportunity to work in Emmy-nominated productions with Franco, one of her teachers.” Adding, "Tither-Kaplan was so effusive in her praise of Franco that she had posted unsolicited tweets and texts extolling Franco’s virtues, how much she admired him and how much she got out of her time at Studio 4."

The actor also claimed that the women were aware of the nude scenes before hand. "The casting director and others involved with those films have confirmed that all actresses, including Tither-Kaplan, were aware of the nudity scenes ahead of time, that they were constantly checking to make sure the actresses felt comfortable, that they signed nudity waivers, and that no one — including Tither-Kaplan — ever complained," Franco's demurrer read.

James Franco had opened his acting school, Playhouse West Studio 4, in 2014 before shutting shop in 2017.

