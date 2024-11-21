James Franco, Mike Tyson And Bella Thorne Onboard For Italian Superhero Movie Bunny-Man; DEETS Inside

James Franco, Mike Tyson, and Bella Thorne teamed up for the Italian superhero movie Bunny-Man. According to a report from Deadline, the trio are among the confirmed cast members. Ferrari director Andrea Iervolino is set to produce the film and star as the title hero. As per the outlet, the cast also includes Michele Morrone (365 Days), Franco Nero (Django), and Ana Golja (Degrassi).

The film’s official synopsis reads, "An anonymous multimillionaire superhero who strikes against evil forces while wearing a rabbit mask. He is driven by the desire to avenge his sister who committed suicide after being attacked, images of which wound up on the internet."

Motus Studios produces the film, and its CEO, Emanuele Moretti, released a statement regarding the Studio’s upcoming project. The statement stated that the company strongly believes in Bunny-Man's commercial potential. Lervolino spoke to Deadline about his character, saying he will “revolutionize” the image of superheroes.

"This character embodies both mystery and modernity, not just in his story but in how the audience relates to him," he added. The actor shared that producing the first-ever Italian superhero was a “privilege,” he’s confident that the film will create a lasting impact on the global market.

Mike Tyson has reportedly completed filming his part, and the film’s production is underway in Italy. This film also marks Franco's return. Franco became a Hollywood outcast after being accused of sexually inappropriate behavior. The lawsuit filed by five women, four of whom were his acting students, was settled in 2021.

Advertisement

The actor attended the Rome Film Festival in October to support his film, Hey Joe. The actor spoke to Variety about moving on from his shady past. "I mean, it is what it is. I’ve honestly moved past it. It was dealt with, and I got to change. So that’s it, it’s over. I mean, I’ve worked in the U.S. too. So I’m just trying to move on," he told the outlet.