James Franco under fire as Charlyne Yi accuses him of 'preying on children', lashes out at Seth Rogen as well,

Actress Charlyne Yi who was slated to work with James Franco and Seth Rogen in 2017's The Disaster Room is opening up about how she was bribed when she wanted to quit the film as sexual assault allegations against Franco surfaced. In a detailed Instagram post, Charlyne accused Franco of being a sexual predator and said that she did not feel safe on set.

Charlyne's post caption reads, "Seth Rogen was one of the producers on this film so he definitely knows about the bribe and why I quit. Seth also did a sketch on SNL with Franco enabling Franco preying on children. Right after Franco was caught. Franco has a long history of preying on children."

In her post, Charlyne wrote, "When I tried to break legal contract & quit Disaster Artist because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role. I cried and told them that that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn’t feel safe working with a f***ing sexual predator. They minimized & said Franco being a predator was so last year and that he changed… when I literally heard of him abusing new women that week."

She added, "Predators will perform empathy, gaslight, & say they will do better — all in order to protect themselves and continue to harm others. Enablers are just as toxic and are abusers too. Disgusted by white men choosing power over protecting children and women from predators. Educate, organize, and dismantle corruption in your circles and in the law."

This is not the first time Charlyne has accused James Franco. Earlier, too, the actress has been vocal about her experiences with the actor. The Spider Man actor has time and again been named by several women of sexual harrassment especially during the #MeToo movement and once in 2014.

