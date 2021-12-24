James Franco's interview comments on sexual misconduct allegations termed 'insensitive' by his accusers

James Franco recently broke his silence on the sexual misconduct allegations In his first sit-down interview in years on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle podcast. The actor opened up about dealing with sex addiction and cheating on everybody he dated. The actor's interview comments have now irked a response from his accusers who issued a statement through their lawyers calling the actor's comments as "insensitive."

During his recent appearance on SiriusXM‘s The Jess Cagle Show, the actor spoke at length about the allegations he faced at the hands of his former students of the now-defunct acting school Studio 4. Franco settled with his accusers for USD 2.2 million following a class-action lawsuit alleging sexual exploitation and fraud in 2019.

Reacting to the actor's comments during his recent interview, his accusers released a statement issued by their lawyer which said,"In addition to being blind about power dynamics, Franco is completely insensitive to, and still apparently does not care about, the immense pain and suffering he put his victims through with this sham of an acting school. It is unbelievable that even after agreeing to a settlement he continues to downplay the survivors’ experiences and ignore their pain, despite acknowledging he had no business starting such a school in the first place", via The Hollywood Reporter.

In their statement, the accusers also addressed Franco's comments about what took place in his "Sex Scenes" course which the actor in his interview mentioned to be a misunderstanding because of the course name. Denying the misunderstanding part, his accusers went on to say that it was nothing but "despicable conduct." Their statement also added that James' interview should not be considered as his way of taking accountability for his actions.

ALSO READ: James Franco breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations, says 'I didn't want to hurt people'