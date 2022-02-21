James Gunn announces engagement with Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland; Viola Davis and more send love

Director James Gunn took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland in the sweetest manner. Sharing a photo of Holland who was seen holding up a cup while flaunting her massive engagement ring, the filmmaker added a heart emoji in captions. Congratulatory messages poured in for Gunn from his industry friends.

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator has been in a relationship with Holland since 2015. Not only the filmmaker, but actress Jennifer Holland also confirmed their engagement by sharing a post that showcased a photo of herself and Gunn on Instagram with a rainbow behind the couple and captioned the image as “Happiness."

Gunn's post received a lot of congratulatory messages including from those who worked with him. Viola Davis left a comment for Gunn congratulating him as she wrote, "Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Wil Wheaton also reacted to the big news and wrote, "YOU GUYS!"

Check out James Gunn's post here:

James and Jennifer have not only been romantically involved but also have shared a professional relationship. Holland has starred in Gunn's projects as she played Emilia Harcourt in The Suicide Squad and later also reprised that role in Peacemaker, opposite John Cena.

Gunn was previously married to The Office star Jenna Fischer in 2000 although the couple parted ways in 2008. Previously, Holland spoke about her relationship with the director and revealed how it all started for them and told The Hollywood Reporter, "I just told him my whole life story. We spent like seven hours together and that’s it. That’s how it started."

