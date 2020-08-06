James Gunn Birthday: John Cena, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba & other The Suicide Squad stars share a special gift

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba and others recorded special videos to wish director James Gunn on his birthday.

James Gunn celebrated his 54th birthday on August 5. While fans showered the director with birthday wishes, The Suicide Squad star cast recorded special videos from the comfort of their respective homes to surprise the filmmaker. The video was shared on The Suicide Squad's Twitter handle with the birthday message written in the same style as The Suicide Squad's logo. The video kicks off with Margot Robbie (who plays Harley Quinn) wishing the director before others join in and sing for the director.

The video goes on to feature John Cena, Alice Braga, Idris Elba, Jai Courtney, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and many more. Although the stellar star cast came together to wish the director, they were careful about not revealing any spoilers about the DCEU movie. "Hey James Gunn- here’s a little birthday gift for you! Chaotically yours, The Suicide Squad," the video was captioned on Twitter.

Gunn shared the video with the caption, "Awww. This room suddenly got dusty." Check out the video:

The director previously confirmed that a new The Suicide Squad teaser will be dropping at the upcoming DC FanDome. "#TheSuicideSquad team just got me these amazing new official title treatments for my birthday today. And the cast and I have so much more to show you guys on Aug 22 at http://DCFanDome.com. See you there!" he teased while sharing the new title poster of the DCEU movie.

#TheSuicideSquad team just got me these amazing new official title treatments for my birthday today. And the cast and I have so much more to show you guys on Aug 22 at https://t.co/ioRsge6g7f. See you there! #DC #DCFanDome @TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/ZWvyHk7ZZt — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 5, 2020

Are you excited about The Suicide Squad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Suicide Squad is tracking a 2021 release date.

