  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

James Gunn Birthday: John Cena, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba & other The Suicide Squad stars share a special gift

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba and others recorded special videos to wish director James Gunn on his birthday.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 04:36 pm
James Gunn Birthday: John Cena, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba & other The Suicide Squad stars share a special giftJames Gunn Birthday: John Cena, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba & other The Suicide Squad stars share a special gift
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

James Gunn celebrated his 54th birthday on August 5. While fans showered the director with birthday wishes, The Suicide Squad star cast recorded special videos from the comfort of their respective homes to surprise the filmmaker. The video was shared on The Suicide Squad's Twitter handle with the birthday message written in the same style as The Suicide Squad's logo. The video kicks off with Margot Robbie (who plays Harley Quinn) wishing the director before others join in and sing for the director. 

The video goes on to feature John Cena, Alice Braga, Idris Elba, Jai Courtney, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and many more. Although the stellar star cast came together to wish the director, they were careful about not revealing any spoilers about the DCEU movie. "Hey James Gunn- here’s a little birthday gift for you! Chaotically yours, The Suicide Squad," the video was captioned on Twitter. 

Gunn shared the video with the caption, "Awww. This room suddenly got dusty." Check out the video: 

The director previously confirmed that a new The Suicide Squad teaser will be dropping at the upcoming DC FanDome. "#TheSuicideSquad team just got me these amazing new official title treatments for my birthday today. And the cast and I have so much more to show you guys on Aug 22 at http://DCFanDome.com. See you there!" he teased while sharing the new title poster of the DCEU movie. 

Are you excited about The Suicide Squad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

The Suicide Squad is tracking a 2021 release date. 

ALSO READ: James Gunn on John Cena's character in The Suicide Squad: You‘re gonna freak out on how amazing he is

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement