James Gunn claimed that the legacy of Superman has been at work. Reports claim Henry Cavill was fired. Here are the deeds:

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has clarified the "Superman: Legacy" rumor. It was revealed in October that Gunn and Peter Safran would be in charge of DC Studios. Following his appearance as the Man of Steel in Black Adam, Henry Cavill said that he would be reprising his Superman role in further forthcoming films. But there was controversy when Cavill announced that Gunn and Safran had other ideas for Superman in their new DC Extended Universe and that his comeback as the superhero wouldn't be proceeding after all. "Superman's reinvention" was not Gunn's first thought when he accepted the position at DC Studios in October, he said. The director has stated that Superman: Legacy was an already-in-development project that was planned from the beginning to be entirely distinct from Zack Snyder's films and the Cavill interpretation of the character. In response to a question from a fan concerning the start date of Superman: Legacy, Gunn clarified this on Twitter.

Was Henry Cavill fired from the role? This relates to remarks Gunn made in a prior THR interview. He responds to those who claim that he and Safran ``fired" Cavill from his Superman role by claiming that they were never the ones to recruit him in the first place. Since Superman: Legacy was already in development when Gunn learned about the Black Adam appearance, he probably already has a clear idea of what he wants the film to be. "We didn’t fire Henry." "Henry was never cast," Gunn explained. "For me, it’s about who I want to cast as Superman and who the filmmakers want to cast." "And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry." Gunn went on to say, "I like Henry; I think he’s a great guy." I think he’s getting screwed around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. "But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons." Henry Cavill’s response:

The main result is that Cavill doesn't seem to have been aware of James' claim that he had had permission to begin planning a route for a whole new Superman plot. Although it now appears evident Warner had no genuine aspirations of pursuing that—as demonstrated by the employment of Gunn and Safran as co-bosses—he claimed he was directed by the WBD to declare he was formally returning to the post. In other words, it seemed like Cavill was being jerked around. It's hard to say who is at fault in this situation. All we know is that, following this, Henry most likely won't work with them again. And this is not the first time an actor has been offended; since James Gunn and Zack Snyder took over, there have been numerous exits and entries.

