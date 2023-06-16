James Gunn confirms teaming up with his MCU crew members for Superman Legacy; Read DEETS

Superman Legacy, the upcoming DC project has been making headlines lately with the rumors regarding its star cast, especially its leading man. The project, which is touted to be a rebooted version of the Superman origin story narrated by the 2013-released film Man of Steel, is helmed by James Gunn. As you may know, this is the first-ever DCU project of the director, who is best known for directing some of the most famous Marvel films.

James Gunn to reunite with Marvel crew for Superman Legacy

The celebrated filmmaker, who was seen in a recent episode of the 'Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum' podcast, extensively spoke about his first-ever collaboration with DC Studios and dropped some exciting updates on Superman Legacy. James Gunn surprised the audiences by revealing that he is reuniting with some of his most trusted Marvel crew members, for his maiden DC project.

According to Gunn, he has already roped in technicians for the production design, costume design, cinematography, and VFX supervising roles in the Superman Legacy. Interestingly, all of them have earlier worked with him for MCU films. Beth Mickel is handling the production design of the film, while Judianna Makovsky has been roped in for the costume design. Henry Braham and Stephane Ceretti will handle the cinematography and VFX supervising, respectively.

Superman Legacy to get its leading man soon

During his appearance in the 'Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum' podcast, James Gunn confirmed that the team has done a lot of auditions for the film and especially its leading man. However, he added that the highly anticipated project is yet to get its hero. But, a major update revealing the new Superman is expected to be out by the beginning of the 2023 second half.

As reported before, many famous young talents of Hollywood including Pearl actor David Corenswet, Mad Max actor Nicholas Hoult, and Jacob Erodi have been considered to replace Henry Cavill as Superman aka Clark Kent. When it comes to the role of Lois Lane, the reports suggest that Sex Education star Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, Bridgerton actress Pheobe Dyneor, and Samara Weaving are the top contenders.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: James Gunn drops exciting update on casting of the leading man, says THIS