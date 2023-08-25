James Gunn drops a major update on his ambitious plans for DCU slate; reveals chronological order of projects

James Gunn, the renowned filmmaker has left Marvel Studios and has joined DC Studios as a co-CEO. As reported earlier, the renowned filmmaker is set to begin his journey with the prestigious banner with the highly anticipated upcoming superhero film, Superman Legacy. However, James Gunn has been devising a grand 10-year plan for his revamped DC Universe and is set to announce some promising projects very soon. Recently, the director, who is highly active on social media, opened up about his DCU slate.

James Gunn's grand plans for DCU

In a recent interaction with his fans on Instagram, a user asked James Gunn if he has any plans to connect all major DC superheroes, who operate from different fictional cities, in his revamped universe. James Gunn replied to the user positively, and commented: "We are creating an incredibly detailed world map." Thus, it has been confirmed that there will more projects in the DCU, connecting all fictional cities including Gotham and Metropolis.

The director reveals the chronological order of projects

During another interaction with the followers, a fan asked James Gunn: "Will the DCU have a chronology posted somewhere that fans can access?" The celebrated filmmaker, who confirmed that there is indeed a chronological order for the upcoming DC projects, however, made it clear that they only finalised two films so far. "Yes, here: 1. Creature Commandos 2. Superman: Legacy. Nothing else is finished being written yet (and won’t be until after the strike!)" replied Gunn, who also confirmed that the team is indeed waiting for the SAF AFTRA strike to end, to kickstart the production of the upcoming DC projects.

About Superman Legacy

As reported earlier, David Corenswet is set to step into the shoes of celebrated actor Henry Cavill, to play the iconic character Clark Kent aka Superman, in the upcoming James Gunn directorial. Superman Legacy will feature talented actress Rachel Brosnahan, who is best known for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in the role of Kent's lady love and Daily Planet reporter, Lois Lane. However, the makers are yet to finalize the actor who will play the role of antagonist Lex Luthor, in the film. Many other DC superheroes, including Green Lantern and Hawkgirl, will make special appearances in the film.

