James Gunn explains Superhero fatigue: ‘It is difficult for Marvel to make good films after Avengers: Endgame’

James Gunn, the renowned filmmaker is set to release his much-awaited project Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, this May. The celebrated director, however, officially moved from Marvel Studios to DC Studios in October 2022. He is currently serving as the co-chief of DC Studios and is getting ready to direct the highly anticipated project, Superman: Legacy. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, James Gunn opened up about the concept of 'Superhero fatigue' and explained why it is difficult for Marvel Studios to make a good film after Avengers: Endgame.

James Gunn about 'Superhero fatigue'

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director, in his chat with Rolling Stone, stated that 'Superhero fatigue' has nothing to do with the Superhero concept, but is all about the kind of stories that are being told. "I think there is a thing such as Superhero fatigue. I think it doesn’t have anything to do with superheroes. It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character. We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they are these incredible characters that we have in our hearts. And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring," stated the filmmaker.

Why is Marvel unable to make good films after Avengers: Endgame?

According to James Gunn, Marvel Studios is unable to make good films after the massive success of their ensemble film Avengers: Endgame, due to the same reason. In his interview, the director also added how The Guardians of the Galaxy films stepped out of this barrier set by the final installment of the Avengers franchise. "“I think it’s really hard in the wake of the ‘Endgame’ Blip. There is this worldwide, universe-wide event that happened. And in truth, everybody would be stark raving mad at this point. So, it’s hard to write stories in the wake of that. This is why the ‘Guardians’ movies have been easier because they’re set outside of that a little bit," explained Gunn.

"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy teaser released as the gang faces final mission; DETAILS inside