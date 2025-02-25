James Gunn Finally Talks About Robert Pattinson's Future Batman; Says “It’s Certainly Not the Plan”

Speculation has been swirling for months about whether Robert Pattinson’s Batman will become part of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe. With The Batman Part 2 still years away and The Brave and the Bold yet to announce its lead, fans have been eager for answers. Now, Gunn has finally addressed the rumors.

During a recent press event at the Warner Bros. lot, Collider’s Steve Weintraub asked Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran whether Pattinson would take on the mantle in the DCU. Gunn responded definitively, stating, “It’s certainly not the plan. Like, it’s certainly not the plan.” Safran echoed this sentiment, adding, “No, yeah, and we love him, but you know, we have to introduce a Batman into the DCU. You know, it’s imperative and so, that’s the plan with Brave and the Bold.”

This decision aligns with Gunn and Safran’s vision for a more cohesive universe, avoiding the confusion of multiple Batmen existing simultaneously. Pattinson’s iteration, directed by Matt Reeves, is set in a self-contained Gotham that thrives outside of a shared superhero world. Meanwhile, The Brave and the Bold, directed by Andy Muschietti (The Flash), will introduce a new version of the Caped Crusader.

Despite remaining separate from the DCU, The Batman has been a massive success. The film received critical acclaim with an 85% score from critics and an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed $772 million worldwide, nearly four times its production budget of $200 million, making it a financial win for Warner Bros.

With The Batman Part 2 set for release on October 1, 2027, and The Brave and the Bold still awaiting a release date, Batman fans have plenty to look forward to. Stay tuned for more updates on Gotham’s future in both universes.