James Gunn is ‘blown away’ by Superman Legacy auditions; New Clark Kent and Lois Lane to be introduced soon?

Superman: Legacy, the first major project of the highly awaited revamped DC Universe, has been making headlines lately owing to the buzz surrounding its leading man. The project, which is helmed by the famous filmmaker James Gunn, is set to introduce two relatively-young stars as the new Clark Kent aka Superman and Lois Lane, into the world of DC films. Recently, director Gunn dropped major updates on the casting of the project and confirmed that the project is yet to find its lead actor.

James Gunn is 'blown away' with Superman Legacy

Interestingly, the filmmaker recently took to his official handle on the budding social media platform Bluesky and revealed some exciting details about the ongoing Superman: Legacy auditions. James Gunn stated that he is 'blown away' with the auditions of some of the actors, hinting that the team is inching towards finding the new Clark Kent. "Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy. I'm blown away by some of these actors, among the best I've ever seen or worked with," revealed James Gunn, to the much excitement of the DC fans and film fanatics.

Here are the shortlisted names for the roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane

Meanwhile, recent reports by The Hollywood Reporter suggest that James Gunn and his team have finalised three actors each, for both the roles of Clark Kent aka Superman and leading lady Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult, who is known for his performance in Mad Max, Pearl actor David Corenswet, and Greyhound actor Tom Brittney are said to be in the final race to bag the titular role in Superman: Legacy. For the role of Lois Lane, director James Gunn and DC Studios have reportedly shortlisted Barbie star Emma Mackey, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame Rachel Brosnahan.

DC Studio to make a major announcement at Comic-Con?

The reports also suggest that DC Studio and director James Gunn are planning to officially introduce the new lead pair of the film, who will replace Henry Cavill and Amy Adams as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, at San Diego Comic-Con. The highly publicized event is slated to be held from July 20 to 23, this year. However, director Gunn has not reacted to this report, yet.

