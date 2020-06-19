James Gunn on John Cena's character in The Suicide Squad: You‘re gonna freak out on how amazing he is

James Gunn tweeted to a fan who was speculating as to which character John Cena is playing in The Suicide Squad. Read below to know what James tweeted regarding John's "amazing" performance in the DCEU movie.

One of the most exciting projects in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is The Suicide Squad, which sees James Gunn in the director's chair. In what is a reboot of the 2016 David Ayer film, we see some returning favourites in Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney. Moreover, there are many new additions being added which see the likes of Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion and Taika Waititi amongst others making their DCEU debut with this highly-anticipated movie.

When it comes to John, his character has been heavily guarded and kept under wraps from fans. A DC fan @NotReLatedToMJ noted down characters that she feels Cena should play in the upcoming DCEU film. The suggestions included Bane, Black Spider, Cooperhead, Deathstroke, KGBeast and Solomon Grundy. Responding to the tweet was James himself who teased fans regarding the WWE wrestler's character in The Suicide Squad. "A little late for the suggestions considering we finished filming in February, but thanks nonetheless & you‘re gonna freak out on how amazing @JohnCena is in #TheSuicideSquad as the character he does play...," Gunn tweeted.

Check out James Gunn responding to a fan's tweet regarding John Cena's character in The Suicide Squad below:

A little late for the suggestions considering we finished filming in February, but thanks nonetheless & you‘re gonna freak out on how amazing @JohnCena is in #TheSuicideSquad as the character he does play... https://t.co/gNm7cNM4om — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 18, 2020

During an earlier appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when John was asked if he is playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad as fans have been speculating it, the 43-year-old wrestler quipped to Jimmy Kimmel, "I can’t confirm or deny anything about The Suicide Squad. I can tell you, I’m right in the middle of filming it. The DC people are always watching," and added, "I do believe the Internet has also pronounced me dead on seven or eight occasions. Not everything you see is true."

