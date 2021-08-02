James Gunn & others DEFEND Robert Downey Jr after publication claims ‘anyone could’ve essayed Iron Man’s role’

Robert Downey Jr. is a memorable actor for many of his roles throughout his tenure in Hollywood but one of the most standout roles of his career will inarguably be Iron Man. While most share this opinion, not everyone does, over the weekend, The Sunday Times tweeted an opinion saying: “Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to audiences than the actor.”

Fans of Marvel and Downey Jr. quickly came to his rescue as they slammed the publication for their comments. One looked back at Stan Lee’s comments from 2017 about how Robert fits perfectly for the role. In the clip shared by the social media user, Stan is seen saying: “I think of all of them, when Robert Downey Jr. played Stark, he was just great,” Lee said. “That man was born to be Iron Man, you know? He’d be on the top of the list.”

NFL writer Will Brinson also responded and said: “lmao Robert Downey Jr basically launched the Marvel universe with his perfectly played Stan Lee like smart ass playboy charisma that turned Iron Man into a massive hit. You should be fired for this moronic tweet.”

Suicide Squad director James Gunn also weighed in and wrote: “I've seen the screen tests. This is bullshit.” Another social media user wrote: “When people talk about well casted roles, RDJ as Tony Stark almost always comes up. Iron Man wasn’t nearly as popular til RDJ’s performance.”

Also Read: Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr reveals THIS is the best film he has ever done and it is not an MCU film