James Gunn reacts to rivalry speculations between DC & Marvel; Says ‘we are in very similar boats’

James Gunn recently reacted to DC-Marvel rivalry rumours and stated that the two studios are on good terms. Check out what he had to say.

James Gunn is trying to put an end to the DC-Marvel rivalry speculations once and for all. With The Suicide Squad currently in production and two Guardians of the Galaxy films waiting in the pipeline, Gunn has the luxury of enjoying the best of both world and he wants the fans to know that there no bad blood between the two studios. Ever since the filmmaker announced that he would be helming both, Marvel and DC projects, he has fuelled the rivalry, which dates back decades, between the two fandoms.

The Hollywood director is very active on social media and never misses a chance to interact with his fans. Earlier this week, while answering a fan’s question about the competition between the two companies, Gunn asserted that there is no rivalry between the studios. “I feel the need to ask you this, James. Now that you get to work with both Marvel and DC, what you think of the entire "rivalry" and fans pitting both companies against each other?” the fan asked.

Honest to God, I can't remember anyone at either Marvel or DC ever condemning the other company. I think there's probably slightly less competition between Marvel & DC than between Marvel or DC & all other movies. After all, we are in very similar boats, relatively speaking. https://t.co/dlmoSfDfsT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2020

“Honest to God, I can't remember anyone at either Marvel or DC ever condemning the other company. I think there's probably slightly less competition between Marvel & DC than between Marvel or DC & all other movies. After all, we are in very similar boats, relatively speaking,” the 53-year-old filmmaker tweeted. Gunn started working with Dc after Marvel fired him from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. However, the studio eventually changed its decision and roped him in for directing their up MCU films. Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021. On the other hand, Marvel is yet to set a release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

