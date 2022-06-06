James Gunn REVEALS a glimpse of Chris Pratt's 'beautiful speech' on last day of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

With its end inching closer, fans have been mourning the end of their beloved Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Earlier this year, director James Gunn confirmed that the third instalment of the franchise will mark its end with fan-favourite characters and plots reaching their closure. In a recent Tweet, Gunn shared how on the last day of shooting the threequel main lead Chris Pratt gave an emotional goodbye to the team.

While replying to a fan's comments about the hate the franchise had to endure even before its release, the director came forward and shared the anecdote of Pratt's inspirational last words on the franchise on the last day of filming. The fan pointed out, "When GotG got announced, I remember people and fans saying: 'Do we really need this?" To which Gunn added, "And the cast & crew & I were constantly barraged by articles like this (Guardians went on to make more money than the initial films of all the other characters.)," as he also attached an online article which was titled, "Guardians of the Galaxy Will Be a Flop By Marvel Standards," as per Comicbook.

Later, Gunn noted that in his speech Pratt had mentioned several of these headlines that had demeaned the franchise before its launch. Gunn tweeted, "I knew of this article because @prattprattpratt gave a beautiful speech on the last day of shooting Vol 3 where he listed off a minute's worth of headlines & quotes like this." Fans are ecstatic to watch the hyped upcoming instalment as expectations from the franchise are running high, especially after the last two blockbusters.

