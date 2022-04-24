James Gunn reveals his involvement in shaping Guardians of the Galaxy characters for Thor: Love and Thunder

Ever since the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer came out, fans have been talking about the amazing scenes shared by Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder and the Guardians of the Galaxy characters who will also be having a special appearance in the film. While netizens have been left excited about one particular moment between Thor and Chris Pratt's Peter Quill where the former adoringly gazes at the Star-Lord, the Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn recently opened up on bringing his characters for the fourth Thor film.

When a fan asked Gunn if he gave Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi any notes for the scenes involving Guardians of the Galaxy characters, the director responded by saying he did make a few suggestions. Replying to the fan question, Gunn wrote, "I asked for some things to be adjusted and they were adjusted." While the director did not detail on what the changes were about, his prompt response suggested that they were minor adjustments.

Previously, before Thor 4 began production, Gunn had spoken about speaking to Waititi about the film's storyline and also revealed that the two directors had exchanged scripts with each other and shared their thoughts on the same. He had mentioned that Waiti is doing a "great job" with the script of Thor 4.

One of the many fan theories that stemmed out of the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer was that Chris Hemsworth's superhero may be gay. It's because of a particular scene in the trailer where Chris Pratt’s Quill says, “You ever feel lost? Just look into the eyes of the people that you love" and then Thor can be seen staring into Starlord's eyes.

ALSO READ: Thor: Love And Thunder Teaser: Natalie Portman's God of Thunder summons Mjolnir, shocks Chris Hemsworth