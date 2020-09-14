James Gunn REVEALS Marvel head Kevin Feige visited Suicide Squad sets; Shares photos from cast's table read

James Gunn shared some interesting revelations about the upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker revealed Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige supported him when he took on the project.

Director James Gunn has time and again assured DC fans and Marvel fans that there is no bad blood between the two camps. When Gunn began work on The Suicide Squad, he received a sweet gift from Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Lou D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso. Now, the director has revealed that Marvel head Feige paid a visit to the sets of The Suicide Squad when the movie was on the floor to reassure fans that two comic book movie studios aren't in a feud.

The reveal came about when a fan asked Gunn how Marvel reacted to the news of him working on a DC movie. "I told Kevin Feige before I took the job and he was very cool and supportive as he always is," he recalled. "He just wanted me to make a good movie," the filmmaker added. The director also revealed that the Feige along with Lou D’Esposito visited the sets of the DC movie. "He and Lou D'Esposito even came to visit the set and watched us shoot. There isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community," he said.

Apart from sharing the interesting anecdote, Gunn also shared in trivia about Joaquín Cosio's character in the movie. A few days ago, Gunn had revealed he had penned a role for Idris Elba without meeting him. Now, he tweeted that he did the same for Narcos: Mexico star Joaquin Cosio. "This is the only guy, other than @idriselba, I wrote a role in #TheSuicideSquad for whom I had never met. My friend Eric Newman, the EP on #Narcos, told me he was "His favorite actor ever,"" he revealed.

