James Gunn REVEALS The Suicide Squad features one of the biggest sets he has ever worked on

James Gunn’s movies are known for their grand sets and larger than life visual appeal. Now, taking it to the next level, Gunn revealed that his upcoming much-anticipated film The Suicide Squad will feature the biggest set-pieces in any movie he's ever worked on. Considering his past movie credits include Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the statement will surely get the fans excited. The Margot Robbie starrer Adventure-superhero film is currently in production in Atlanta.

On December 31, during a recent Q&A session with his fans on his Instagram story, the director answered many questions related to his upcoming project. One of the questions was, “Can we expect big elaborate sets in Suicide Squad like the prison in Guardian of The Galaxy?” The director replied by saying, “The Suicide Squad will have bar far the most and the biggest practical sets of any movie I’ve ever worked on.” In addition to this, the filmmaker asserted that he is enjoying working on the film because he has “the greatest crew I've ever had - all of the best folks Vol 1, 2, & 3 assembled together in a super crew. I adore the cast & the producers are some of my best friends in the world.”

During the Q&A, Gunn also teased that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will not be wearing the same outfit in the upcoming film. The comic book character is famous for wearing the most quirky clothes ever, and while her 2016 Suicide Squad costume was appreciated by fans and critics alike, the actress will be donning a brand new outfit in the next film. ALSO READ: The Suicide Squad: Idris Elba hails James Gunn; Says he's an 'incredible director to work with'

