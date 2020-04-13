James Gunn REVEALS The Suicide Squad & Guardians of the Galaxy 3's release dates not affected due to COVID 19

James Gunn, who is helming both The Suicide Squad & Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, revealed that both movies are progressing along well and are not affected by COVID-19. Read below to know more about what James tweeted on the same.

Hollywood has been amongst the several fields that have been deeply affected by the coronavirus scare. Due to theatres being shut down as a preventive measure, filmmakers have had to delay the release dates of their movies to late 2020 or even 2021. Even film shoots have been delayed to an indefinite time as the coronavirus scare is getting deadlier by the day. Hence, fans were curious about the development of two of James Gunn's awaited films - The Suicide Squad & Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

When a fan asked James if he was worried that the Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena starrer's release date will be pushed back to COVID-19, Gunn revealed, "Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine." Another fan asked for an update on Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana's film to which, the 53-year-old director disclosed, "Right now the plans with Vol. 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus."

Check out James Gunn's tweets on The Suicide Squad & Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below:

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Which movie are you most excited to see between The Suicide Squad & Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn confirms MULTIPLE deaths in John Cena, Margot Robbie starrer DC film

Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad is slated to release in the US on August 6, 2021. A release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is yet to be out.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More