James Gunn reveals THIS superhero almost made an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Director James Gunn of Marvel's blockbuster franchise Guardians of the Galaxy has a knack for including lesser-known characters from the comics in his movie adaptations. With the Guardians movie series, he has brought to life many underrated superheroes like the integration of Mantis as a key element in the second volume and many others that Gunn has now turned into fan favourites.

In a recent reply on Twitter, Gunn revealed that he wanted to revive another such character from the comics and bring him into the MCU. While fans went on a spree and rallied for a solo movie for the character Darkhawk, Gunn informed them that in fact he had a plan for the hero and wanted to add him to the blend in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 as he replied to a fan and wrote, "Was almost in Vol 2." Gunn sure has a way with his lesser-known characters, he gave a major redemption arc to Karen Gillan's Nebula which has led her to be a fan favourite even though her roots started as a villain.

Check out James Gunn's reply on Twitter below:

Meanwhile, James is returning with the third and the last volume of the franchise. The film is set to release on May 5, 2023, as the shooting is still underway not much has been revealed about the upcoming release. Though the main cast will be seen in the upcoming Thor movie with Starlord's squad back with the God of thunder, fans are ecstatic to witness their dynamic chemistry once more after they stole the show in Avengers: Infinity War. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to premiere on July 8, 2022.

