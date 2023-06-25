James Gunn reveals what makes revamped DC universe different from MCU films; ‘There’s a bit more of fantasy’

James Gunn, the celebrated Hollywood filmmaker has been making headlines quite often after bidding goodbye to Marvel Studios after a long and successful association. Interestingly, the talented director left Marvel to join its arch rivals, the DC Studios as its new co-CEO. Later, it was confirmed that James Gunn has taken over the making of the much-awaited revamped DC Universe. He stepped in as the director of DC's ambitious project Superman: Legacy, as the first step into a new change.

James Gunn's DC entry receives mixed reactions from film fanatics

But the film fanatics, who have been actively following James Gunn's work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are not totally happy about the new changes. Many of the DC fans are wondering if the director will be able to break away from his signature MCU style for the revamped DC Universe, in the future. Some even doubted if he will be able to keep the signature DC flavor intact in the upcoming DCU projects. Well, Gunn answered all these questions during his latest appearance in the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum show.

James Gunn reveals what makes his DC Universe different from MCU films

The director, who extensively spoke about the new phase in his career and his future project, revealed what makes the upcoming projects of the revamped DC universe different from his MCU films. According to James Gunn, the Marvel superhero films hardly have 'traditional' superheroes, while DC characters have a 'fantasy' element and are 'larger-than-life' by all means.

"If you look at the MCU… There are very few traditional superheroes… There was never a guy with a secret identity until Spider-Man entered the MCU. Captain America was turned into a soldier, even though he wears a mask… Iron Man outed himself at the end of the first film, because they don’t want to deal with the secret identity stuff," explained James Gunn in the show.

"There is a bit more of a fantasy element to DCU because there are these larger-than-life superheroes… You are not going to make – I mean, people are going to do whatever they’re going to do in the future. But for me, there’s Superman and Clark Kent. They’re two different characters and you have to find a way to deal with them that’s as grounded as possible within this world of DC," he added.

About Superman Legacy

James Gunn and his team are currently busy finalising the new lead pair of the upcoming Superman film, who will replace Henry Cavill and Amy Addams as Superman aka Clark Kent and Lois Lane. A major announcement on the film's leading man is expected to be out in a couple of weeks.