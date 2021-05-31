James Gunn's new Suicide Squad still shows Idris Elba's Bloodsport, Peter Capaldi's Thinker going undercover

The Suicide Squad's new still features Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, Daniela Melchior and David Dastmalchian in their unrecognizable undercover avatars.

Ever since the first trailer of The Suicide Squad released, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch the film. Director James Gunn has been teasing fans even more with his interesting revelations and posts relating to the upcoming film. In his recent post on Instagram, the director shared a new still from the film that featured actors Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, Daniela Melchior and David Dastmalchian. Although, the still is interesting considering none of the characters are in their suits.

Sharing the still that shows the characters in a starkly distinct getup as opposed to their costumes, Gunn wrote, "Squad Undercover in Corto Maltese: Ratcatcher 2, The Thinker, Bloodsport, & Polka Dot Man." As Gunn hints at the Task Force X gang going undercover, we can't help but wonder what lies ahead for them and where this scene fits in the much-awaited film.

In the film, Doctor Who alum Peter Capaldi is playing The Thinker, Idris Elba is Bloodsport and David Dastmalchian is playing Polka Dot Man and Daniela Melchior is Ratcatcher 2. The film also stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Pete Davidson as Blackguard among others.

The film will follow the team of super-villains dropped on Corto Maltese led by Joel Kinnaman's Colonel Rick Flag on a mission. The trailer of the film has promised some great action and recently, the director also revealed that Robbie's character Harley Quinn will have one major action sequence that Gunn claims is the biggest action sequence he has ever written.

The Suicide Squad is all set to release in theatres and on the streaming platform HBO Max on August 6, 2021.

