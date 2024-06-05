James Gunn’s Superman Star Wendell Pierce Shares His Struggle of Not Getting Apartment in New York for Racial Reasons

One of the legendary actors, Wendell Pierce, is struggling to find an apartment in New York City. However, it is not because of the huge population or high rent, but because of the reasons that will surely shock you.

The actor has recently been cast as Perry White in James Gunn’s Superman. Perry White happens to be the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet newspaper and the boss of Clark Kent, aka Superman, in the comics.

Wendell Pierce denied an apartment

After encountering a racial incident, Wendell Pierce took to the internet and expressed his frustration. Sharing his grievances, he mentioned that he was denied his application to rent an apartment in New York. He also mentioned that it was refused for racial reasons.

In his X (formerly Twitter) post, the Jack Ryan actor stated, “For those of you who don't understand my righteous anger, I'm on 2 TV series, ELSBETH and RAISING KANAN.” He then added a few more of his credits that he is widely known for.

Pierce also stated that he just “finished a run on Broadway in DEATH OF A SALESMAN" and added that even though he had provided his “proof of employment, bank statements and real estate holdings,” he was denied an apartment in New York.

The It Could Happen to You actor then noted that a “white apartment owner” had denied his application for an apartment in “Harlem, of all places.”

Continuing to talk about his frustrating experience, he mentioned, “Racism and bigots are real,” further confirming that there are people in this world who “will do anything to destroy life’s journey for Black folks.” Without naming the apartment owner, he continued to add, “When you deny our personal experiences, you are as vile and despicable.”

Fans of Wendell Pierce showing him support

While The Wire actor made claims on the internet, his followers came up with some of the most sweet gestures. Following Monday’s post, some fans were even seen offering their place to the 60-year-old actor.

A follower’s comment read, "Mr. Pierce, you are welcome to stay at my home, albeit in S. Florida, whenever you desire ... Hell, I'd even cook you dinner."

Some others were just shocked to know the experience a star as big as Pierce had to go through. One person’s comment read, “The fact that you have to categorically identify your strengths in a world where others aren’t even asked is greatest source of anger.”

Some people were even seen asking the name of the apartment owner; however, the actor remained silent about it.

