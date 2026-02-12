James Van Der Beek Passes Away at 48 After Tough Cancer Battle, Dawson’s Creek Co-Stars Share Tributes

American actor James Van Der Beek has passed away, as revealed in a note shared by his wife, Kimberly, on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared that the star had breathed his last peacefully with support from his family. They have asked for privacy to grieve the loss. He had been suffering from colorectal cancer since August 2023, as announced in November 2024, with a stage 3 diagnosis shared with the world. He was 48.

James Van Der Beek is no more, announces wife Kimberly

Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” alongside a photo of the actor in a joint post on her social media account.

James Van Der Beek’s debut television role was in the WB series Dawson's Creek, where he played the title character of Dawson Leery, which became his breakout role. Following his cancer diagnosis, the actor is said to have resorted to selling off his memorabilia from the drama to cover the costs. Now, his family has set up a charity page to be able to continue to live in their current home and raise money for the kids’ education.

His co-stars led the tributes for the actor following his passing, with Busy Phillips writing, "James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and I don't know what else to say. I am just so so sad. He was my friend and I loved him and I'm so grateful for our friendship all these years."

"Rarely am I at a loss for words ... today would be the exception. James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity. I will always love and admire you for that. Our last conversations ... merely a few days ago ... are forever sitting softly in my heart for safe keeping," wrote Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Van Der Beek's mother on the show. She advised fans of the show to be mindful in the coming days.

Among other people mourning was his Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 co-star Krysten Ritter, who called him, "Smart, funny, empathic, kind, talented and just pure magic. I'm so grateful for our friendship and so heartbroken. All my love goes out to his amazing wife Kimberly and their children."

The actor is survived by his wife and their six children, Olivia (15), Joshua (13), Annabel (12), Emilia (9), Gwendolyn (6), and Jeremiah (4). The couple is known to have gotten married in August 2010, following his divorce from his first wife, actress Heather McComb, with whom he was from 2003 to 2009.

