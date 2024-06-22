James Wan's Adaptation Of Stephen King's The Monkey Gets 2025 Release Date; All We Know About The Project So Far

The Monkey, which happens to be a classic horror tale by none other than the legend Stephen King himself is being adapted into a movie. While it holds great potential within its tale to keep you awake or have nightmares, the movie even has a great cast.

A poster for the aforementioned movie was recently revealed along with a release date.

The Monkey cast and release date

The Monkey is a movie that is based on Stephen King’s 1980 short story of the same name. It talks about a cursed toy and a lot of bloody murders.

While more details are awaited of the horror tale, which is set to have its audience screaming, giving them scare jumps, NEON recently announced a release date of the same.

Taking it to social media, the official page of Neon, the distributor of the film, launched a poster along with a detailed caption that talks about a grand horror trio.

While the picture simply has a clapping monkey toy, the caption gave the date of the release of the movie which is February 21, 2025.

In the same post, readers could even see some of the big names associated with the project. As per the post, James Wan known for his chilling horror flicks such as Saw, The Conjuring, as well as Insidious, will be the producer of The Monkey.

Wan’s other credits include blockbusters like Aquaman and Furious 7. Talking about the direction part, it will taken care of by the Longlegs filmmaker Osgood Perkins.

Coming to the cast, the movie will be filled with talent on screen as it features Theo James who is known for his fabulous acting in The Divergent series, as well as the recently released The Gentlemen.

Joining him is the Lord of the Rings fame Elijah Wood, whose credits also include Yellowjackets.

Moreover, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress Tatiana Maslany will too be seen in the movie alongside Halloween Ends’ Rohan Campbell and Sarah Levy.

About The Monkey

The forthcoming horror film will center around the story of twin siblings, Hal and Bill, who stumble upon a cursed toy known as the clapping monkey. Despite being stored away in the attic, this toy turns out to be the cause of numerous fatalities within the brothers' neighborhood.

In the past, the brothers threw away the toy, but now they will have to reunite when the monkey begins to go on a killing spree again.

