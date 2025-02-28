Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan Join The Rings of Power Season 3

Prime Video has officially confirmed that Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan will join the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for its highly anticipated third season. Bower will be a series regular, while Marsan will take on a recurring role. The new season is currently in pre-production and is set to begin filming this spring at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

Meet the New Cast Members

Jamie Campbell Bower, best known for his chilling portrayal of Vecna in Stranger Things, is a multifaceted talent with a career spanning film, television, and music. His past roles include Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises, King Arthur in Camelot, and lead performances in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. His addition to The Rings of Power brings a wealth of experience in dark, compelling characters, making him an exciting fit for the series' ever-expanding world.

Eddie Marsan, a celebrated actor with two British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) and an OBE for his contributions to the arts, has built a diverse and respected career across film and television. His notable works include Ray Donovan, V for Vendetta, Deadpool 2, Sherlock Holmes, and Gangs of New York. His upcoming projects include Back to Black, Firebrand, and Netflix’s Supacell. With his ability to bring depth to both hero and villain roles, Marsan’s involvement is sure to add intrigue to the series.

What We Know About The Rings of Power Season 3

As one of Prime Video’s flagship series, The Rings of Power has captivated over 170 million viewers worldwide, making it one of the platform’s most-watched shows. The series, praised for its epic scope and stunning production values, has maintained strong critical reception, with both previous seasons Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Season One still holds the record for Prime Video’s biggest TV premiere, while Season Two remains its most-watched returning season.

The upcoming third season is produced by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, alongside executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, and Kate Hazell. Charlotte Brändström returns as executive producer and director, ensuring continuity in the series’ signature cinematic storytelling.

With Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan joining the ensemble, The Rings of Power is poised to introduce new and compelling characters that will shape the unfolding story of Middle-earth. As production gears up, fans eagerly await further details about what’s in store for Season 3 of this beloved fantasy epic.