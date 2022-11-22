Jamie Campbell Bower Birthday: 5 chilling moments featuring Vecna in Stranger Things Season 4

From the first time that Vecna appeared in Stranger Things Season 4, it was clear that he means business and that he was going to be the deadliest villain ever given how he tortured his targets. When Jamie Campbell Bower quipped the lines, "It's time for your suffering to end", there was nothing more scarier that had ever happened on Stranger Things before. Here's a look at Vecna's most chilling moments from the show.

Stranger Things Season 4 gave us one of the scariest villains with Vecna and all credit goes to Jamie Campbell Bower for the same. The actor managed to slip into the role of the antagonist in an impressive manner and that Vecna voice was enough to send chills down anyone's spine. Some of Season 4's best moments included Vecna harassing his targets and as we celebrate Jamie Campbell Bower's birthday, let's take a look at some of Vecna's scariest moments in the season.

Chrissy's gruesome death

One of the earliest deaths on the fourth season of the show happened to be that of cheerleader Chrissy (Grace Van Dien), who after being haunted by visions of her verbally abusive mother tries to get relief by buying ketamine from Hellfire Club leader Eddie (Joseph Quinn). While Eddie tries to find the drugs, Chrissy encounters another vision. Eventually, Chrissy is the one who first comes face to face with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Chrissy meets with a terrible death at the hands of Vecna as her body levitates and her bones snap with blood flowing from her eyes.

Second Vecna victim

After making his first appearance to kill Chrissy, Vecna soon finds his second victim in Fred (Logan Riley Bruner). In a similar fashion to that of Chrissy, Vecna begins to haunt Fred with visions of his car accident from the previous year before eventually making a chilling appearance himself and killing Fred in the same way that he kills Chrissy.

Vecna's history

The fourth season binds Eleven's past and Vecna's creation. In episode seven, Eleven remembers the massacre at Hawkins Lab as we learn about the "friendly orderly" (Jamie Campbell Bower) — aka One, aka Vecna, aka Henry Creel. Vecna explains how he became Vecna after moving into the Creel house and also how he was banished by Eleven to the Upside Down after the massacre at Hawkins lab which eventually turned him into a monster who would end up torturing the people of Hawkins. Jamie Campbell Bower is particularly a revelation in this episode as we learn about Vecna's past.

Vecna and Max Mayfield

Vecna targets Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) in possibly the scariest way as he preys on her grief for her dead brother Billy. In episode 8, Max hatches a plan with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and the rest of the Hawkins gang to kill Vecna and for the same puts herself forward as bait. At the Creel house, Max provokes Vecna to seek her and tries to hide from him within her happy memories. In one of the scariest moments, Vecna ends up finding her in her Snow Ball memory and uses his powers to torture her. Max eventually ends up being held by the vines in Vecna's lair while in the real-world, Max begins to levitate. While Eleven and the gang manage to attack Vecna together and end up saving Max from his clutches, she ends up in a coma.